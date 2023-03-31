UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects Govt’s Request To Form Full Court On Punjab, KPK Elections Delay Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2023 | 01:26 PM

SC rejects govt's request to form full court on Punjab, KPK elections delay case

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has given another opportunity to both government and the opposition to hold talks, decide elections date and code of conduct.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday rejected the government's request to form a full court on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election delay case.

The three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, stated that there is no procedure to form a full court.

However, the Chief Justice has given both the opposition and the government another chance to hold talks on the election date and the code of conduct. The court has issued notices to the parties and summoned secretaries Finance and Secretary Defense for a hearing on Monday.

Earlier, a five-member bench had been formed, which held three hearings from Monday to Wednesday, but two of the five judges recused themselves from hearing the case. Justice Khan was the first member to recuse himself, following which the bench was dissolved.

On Wednesday, another bench ordered the postponement of cases being heard under Article 184(3) of the Constitution. The bench hearing the election case was dissolved on Thursday following Justice Khan's recusal in line with the order.

The apex court announced that the bench would continue hearing the case without Justice Khan. When the court met today, Justice Mandokhail also recused himself from hearing the case. Earlier, the ministers, especially those belonging to PML-N, criticized the SC registrar office when it issued a circular against a two-member bench decision regarding the powers of the CJP. The circular said that the CJP had powers to constitute the benches. Justice Akhtar remarked that accusations of bench-fixing from the government side were unfortunate.

