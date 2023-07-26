ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected the petition of Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan seeking to stay the proceeding of trial court against him in toshakhana criminal case.

The court remarked that the proceeding in the said case could not be stopped as the trial was entering the final stage.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the appeal of former prime minister Imran Khan against the order of Islamabad High Court (IHC) in toshakhana case.

During the course of proceeding, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Haris said that two petitions were already pending with the IHC, one related to the jurisdiction of trial court and the second was seeking transfer of the trial to another court.

The counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Amjad Prvaiz pleaded that the orders of the high court had already been executed in the said case and another petition was scheduled for tomorrow.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed that it would not be appropriate to issue directives to the trial court when petitions were currently pending with the IHC.

The court expressed hope that the high court would hear all identical petitions including this moved by the PTI's head.

The bench rejected the request of PTI's chairman seeking to stop a trial court's proceeding against him in criminal case and sent the matter to IHC while disposing of the petition.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court dismissed the petition of Imran Khan against maintainability of the toshakhana case and former prime minister had challenged the decision to IHC.

The IHC had remanded the matter back to the trial court and instructed it to re-decide it after hearing the objections of the petition.

Imran Khan had challenged the order of IHC before SC's bench and stated that IHC had committed jurisdiction error in remanding case to the same trial court against whom an application had been filed for transfer of the case.