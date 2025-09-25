SC Rejects Murder Convict’s Appeal Against Life Sentence
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by murder convict Rustam, who had challenged his life imprisonment sentence.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the case. During the proceedings, the convict’s counsel argued that his client was carrying out construction on his own land when the complainant party initiated the altercation.
Justice Kakar questioned the defense, asking, “Does that give you the right to shoot someone? Just because there was a quarrel, did you receive a license to open fire?”
The defense counsel contended that the shot fired by Rustam hit the victim on the side of the body, not in the chest, and therefore there was no intention to kill.
However, Justice Kakar remarked, “The deceased, Zafar, was killed by the bullet fired. What other intention could your client have had? He fired directly, and the man died.”
After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld Rustam’s life imprisonment sentence.
Recent Stories
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman open court promises resolution of public issues6 minutes ago
-
Installation of electric charging stations in commercial areas allowed6 minutes ago
-
SC Reserves Verdict on Drug Smuggling Convict’s Appeal6 minutes ago
-
SC Rejects Murder Convict’s Appeal Against Life Sentence6 minutes ago
-
BZU holds first-ever Seraiki Naat competition6 minutes ago
-
Drug baron convicted with life term6 minutes ago
-
NHA to complete Rs1.4 trillion development schemes this year6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan produces one of best quality of rice : Gilani16 minutes ago
-
PCHR organises consultation on UN human rights instruments and processes16 minutes ago
-
Police arrest wanted murder suspect in Westridge16 minutes ago
-
....16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 63 properties16 minutes ago