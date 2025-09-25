Open Menu

SC Rejects Murder Convict’s Appeal Against Life Sentence

September 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by murder convict Rustam, who had challenged his life imprisonment sentence.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar heard the case. During the proceedings, the convict’s counsel argued that his client was carrying out construction on his own land when the complainant party initiated the altercation.

Justice Kakar questioned the defense, asking, “Does that give you the right to shoot someone? Just because there was a quarrel, did you receive a license to open fire?”

The defense counsel contended that the shot fired by Rustam hit the victim on the side of the body, not in the chest, and therefore there was no intention to kill.

However, Justice Kakar remarked, “The deceased, Zafar, was killed by the bullet fired. What other intention could your client have had? He fired directly, and the man died.”

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the appeal and upheld Rustam’s life imprisonment sentence.

More Stories From Pakistan