SC rejects NAB appeal against acquittal of accused allegedly involved USCHS corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against acquittal of accused allegedly involved in Utility Stores Cooperate Housing Society (USCHS) corruption case.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard the NAB case against Lahore High Court verdict.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the crime occurred during the years 1991 to 96.

He observed that NAB did not exist at the time when crime occurred.

He asked how an accused can be trialled on a law that was formulated after the occurrence of crime.

He clarified that the court was not saying that the accused did not commit any crime.

He said that the same law would be applied which existed at the the time of crime.

NAB Prosecutor Imran Ul Haq said that NAB initiated action in light of the court order.

The Chief Justice said that sometimes laws were made, sometimes eliminated.

He said that laws are made for others. When that same law applies to their self, they say it must be end, he added.

He asked whether NAB wanted to reopen 30 years old case.

The NAB prosecutor said that if the court allow the accused could be trialled under the competent law.

The Chief Justice said that prosecution could benefit from the accountability court decision. The trial and high court decisions would not be obstructed in the re-investigation of the case.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed NAB appeal against the high court verdict.