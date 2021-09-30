UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects OGDCL Employee's Plea For Reinstatement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) employee Muhammad Sadaqat's appeal for reinstatement.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the case filed by Muhammad Sadaqat seeking restoration of service under Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act 2010.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice said that the Sacked Employees (Reinstatement) Act 2010 had been annulled by the court. He said that no one could be reinstated under the repealed law. Everyone knew what happened in the case of fired employees, he added.

He said that hundreds of thousands employees got salaries and other benefits under the SERA and retired from the service. He said that around 18000 people were demonstrating against the termination.

Advocate Sheikh Ahsan-ud-Din said that people were being badly affected by the court decision.

The Chief Justice said that the petitioner was not reinstated by the OGDCL Board.

The counsel said that the stance of the board was that the application was filed after the stipulated period.

The Chief Justice said that review petitions had been filed against the court decision. It would be better for the applicant to file a review with other petitioners, he added.

