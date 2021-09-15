UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects Petition Challenging Appointment Of CEC

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:08 PM

SC rejects petition challenging appointment of CEC

Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi had assailed the constitutional amendment that allowed the appointment of a retired senior civil servant or a technocrat as the chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2021) The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday rejected a petition challenging appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Wednesday.

A SC two -member bench led by Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the petition filed by advocate Ali Azeem Afridi.

The top court turned down the plea, holding that it was not maintainable.

In his remarks, Justice Bandial had said that a constitutional amendment could not be challenged and asked the applicant to prove which serving judges were working in the ECP.

Earlier, Advocate Ali Azeem Afridi moved the petition against the appointment of the current CEC, Sikander Sultan Raja.

He had approached the Supreme Court (SC) after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) dismissed his similar petition last year in September.

He challenged a constitutional amendment that allowed the appointment of a retired senior civil servant or a technocrat as the chief election commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan. He asked the court to declare the incumbent CEC’s appointment unconstitutional.

On January 27, 2020, Sikandar Sultan Raja was sworn in as the chief election commissioner (CEC).

