Open Menu

SC Rejects Petition Seeking Direct Vote For Minorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking direct vote for minorities in general elections saying that all citizens were equal according to the Constitution and there was no precedent in world democracies of separate voting on the basis of religion.

Former Minister for Minorities and Convener of World Minorities Alliance J Salik, in his petition, had pleaded the apex Court that minorities in Pakistan should be given an opportunity to elect their representatives to the parliament through a direct vote in general elections.

The counsel for the petitioner argued before the Court that there were 60 seats in the National Assembly for women while 10 for minorities but all the 70 seats are filled by the parliamentary parties through proportionate representation depriving minorities to elect their representatives through a direct vote.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, however rejected the petition. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, during the proceedings, remarked that fundamental rights are for all the citizens equally and separate voting for minorities may pave way to discrimination. Only the parliament has the authority to legislate if any such change is required.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail objected to the term ‘minority’ and said that it should be replaced with non-Muslim as none is minority and all citizens are equal before the law and under the Constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Supreme Court World Minority Parliament Vote Alliance Muhammad Ali May Women All Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in fe ..

Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt

2 hours ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of ..

IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bib ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case

3 hours ago
 Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs

3 hours ago
 IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent ..

IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case

5 hours ago
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth developmen ..

PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian st ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024

9 hours ago
 "Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

20 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan