SC Rejects Petition Seeking Rs 130 Million Compensatory Amount

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition seeking Rs 130 million compensatory amount in a land dispute case.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case filed by Rasool Buksh.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that the high court and the Supreme Court had ruled in his client's favor in the land case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked on what basis had he claimed Rs 130 million in damages? The petitioner stated that he fought the land case in courts for 32 years and the decision was in his favor.

He said he had been following the lawsuit for 32 years at great expenses.

Justice Mushir Alam asked the petitioner that he had not provided any single proof of the expenses. The court decide cases on the basis of evidence, he added.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked the petitioner that he had stated he had paid the counsels for case while he had himself appeared before all the courts.

Justice Mushir Alam said the courts did not decide cases on verbal statements. He advised the petitioner to relax at this age and serve people.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the application for Rs 130 million compensation.

