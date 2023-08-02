Open Menu

SC Rejects Plea Against Formation Of Full Court For Hearing Of Military Courts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial observes that the judges are not available for the full court due to some being on leave.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 2nd, 2023) The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined a fresh petition requesting the formation of a full court to hear cases challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The judgment on the petition was reserved on Tuesday and Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial obsreved that the judges were not available for the full court due to some being on leave.

The Chief Justice also observed that a larger bench was constituted earlier by the court using available judges. He further mentioned that it wouldn't be possible for the apex court to form a full bench before September.

During the hearing on Tuesday, a six-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, reserved the judgment while hearing identical petitions challenging the government's decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts.

The bench held consultations and informed that the decision would be announced on Wednesday.

One of the petitioners, senior counsel Faisal Siddiqui, had petitioned the court to form a full court to hear pleas against the military trial of civilians.

During the hearing, the former Chief Justice of Pakistan's lawyer, Advocate Khwaja Hussain Ahmed, stated that his client wanted to be treated like a common citizen and not as a special person, requesting to remove "ex-chief justice" from his name.

The Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) stated that arrests were made with caution and only those directly involved were sent to military courts. The court questioned why an inquiry against civilians in military courts was not brought on record.

After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict on Siddiqui's petition regarding the constitution of a full court bench.

