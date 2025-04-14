Open Menu

SC Rejects Plea To Restrain Judges Transferred To IHC

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM

SC rejects plea to restrain Judges transferred to IHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition to immediately bar judges transferred to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from performing judicial duties. Instead, the court issued notices to the concerned parties and scheduled the next hearing for April 17.

A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, was hearing the case, involving a dispute over the seniority of judges at the Islamabad High Court.

The court emphasized that the case raises significant questions regarding the principles of judicial transfers and seniority, which will be examined in detail during the upcoming hearing.

The court also dismissed a request for the judicial record related to the judges' transfers, stating that the appointments and transfers of judges fall under Article 200 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The bench made it clear that it aims to conclude the proceedings before the Judicial Commission of Pakistan convenes its meeting on April 18.

Recent Stories

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran missio ..

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran mission strongly condemns the inhuma ..

11 minutes ago
 Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career G ..

Rory McIlroy wins The Masters to complete career Grand Slam

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on win ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gabon on winning presidential elections

2 hours ago
 President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered b ..

President sends letter to Japan’s PM delivered by UAE Special Envoy

2 hours ago
 SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed divide ..

SCA urges shareholders to collect unclaimed dividends from joint stock companies ..

2 hours ago
 Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

Daniel Noboa wins Ecuador presidential vote

2 hours ago
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands regi ..

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes Fiji Islands region

2 hours ago
 China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

China's foreign trade up 1.3% in Q1 2025

2 hours ago
 4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion O ..

4th ERA Awards: Mansour bin Zayed named Champion Owner; PA Champion Breeder for ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 First International Conference on Eustachian Tube ..

First International Conference on Eustachian Tube Research & Interventions concl ..

2 hours ago
 PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam L ..

PREDA Announces Strategic Partnership with Kilam Law

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan