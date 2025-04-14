SC Rejects Plea To Restrain Judges Transferred To IHC
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected a petition to immediately bar judges transferred to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) from performing judicial duties. Instead, the court issued notices to the concerned parties and scheduled the next hearing for April 17.
A five-member constitutional bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, was hearing the case, involving a dispute over the seniority of judges at the Islamabad High Court.
The court emphasized that the case raises significant questions regarding the principles of judicial transfers and seniority, which will be examined in detail during the upcoming hearing.
The court also dismissed a request for the judicial record related to the judges' transfers, stating that the appointments and transfers of judges fall under Article 200 of the Constitution of Pakistan.
The bench made it clear that it aims to conclude the proceedings before the Judicial Commission of Pakistan convenes its meeting on April 18.
