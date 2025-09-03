Open Menu

SC Rejects Post-arrest Bail Of Robbery Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

SC rejects post-arrest bail of robbery accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of an accused in robbery

case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi, heard the case. According to the lawyer,

the petitioner is accused of robbery of two hundred thousand Riyals but the two witnesses refused

to identify the accused.

Justice Hassan Rizvi said that 80 thousand riyals were recovered from the robbery of two hundred

thousand riyals from the accused. A person who is a victim of robbery does not raise his head in

front of the robbers, he is worried about his life, he remarked.

Justice Shahzad Malik said that the plaintiff had no enmity with the accused, if there was enmity,

he would have named him in the FIR.

Recent Stories

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind th ..

TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt

2 hours ago
 Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 202 ..

Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

17 hours ago
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

17 hours ago
 Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

17 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

17 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan