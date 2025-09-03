SC Rejects Post-arrest Bail Of Robbery Accused
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of an accused in robbery
case.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi, heard the case. According to the lawyer,
the petitioner is accused of robbery of two hundred thousand Riyals but the two witnesses refused
to identify the accused.
Justice Hassan Rizvi said that 80 thousand riyals were recovered from the robbery of two hundred
thousand riyals from the accused. A person who is a victim of robbery does not raise his head in
front of the robbers, he is worried about his life, he remarked.
Justice Shahzad Malik said that the plaintiff had no enmity with the accused, if there was enmity,
he would have named him in the FIR.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samiya Hijab reveals ex-fiancé behind threats, abduction attempt
Special ticket packages announced for Asia Cup 2025
China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025
Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..
205 drug dealers held in 24 hours
WPC discusses plan addressing climate change
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions
President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu
Muqam chairs high level meeting
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC rejects post-arrest bail of robbery accused6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 team stranded during flood operation in Muzaffargarh6 minutes ago
-
Saudi entrepreneurs show interest in joint ventures with Pakistani food sector6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief camps6 minutes ago
-
Minister, Khokhar brothers visit MPA Malik Saeed’s residence to offer condolences6 minutes ago
-
South Punjab special secretary irrigation inspects Panjnad Headworks6 minutes ago
-
IUB holds Defence Day seminar to honour martyrs26 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding demarcation of Sheikhan, Sheraki reas26 minutes ago
-
MC Sargodha impose fine Rs 322,200, seals 38 shops26 minutes ago
-
WHO delegation meets with Commissioner Sukkur26 minutes ago
-
PBM disburses Rs. 15.43 Billion for healthcare; expands welfare programmes nationwide26 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor visits Civil Hospital’s Trauma Center26 minutes ago