SC rejects post-arrest bail of robbery accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of an accused in robbery

case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Hassan Rizvi, heard the case. According to the lawyer,

the petitioner is accused of robbery of two hundred thousand Riyals but the two witnesses refused

to identify the accused.

Justice Hassan Rizvi said that 80 thousand riyals were recovered from the robbery of two hundred

thousand riyals from the accused. A person who is a victim of robbery does not raise his head in

front of the robbers, he is worried about his life, he remarked.

Justice Shahzad Malik said that the plaintiff had no enmity with the accused, if there was enmity,

he would have named him in the FIR.