SC Rejects Post-arrest Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Rs 45 Million Fraud

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

SC rejects post-arrest bail plea of accused involved in Rs 45 million fraud

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the post-arrest bail plea of an accused Aurangzaib involved in Rs 45 million cheque fraud case.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Haroon Ur Rasheed counsel for the accused said that his client was in jail since last six months.

Justice Malik asked how's it been six months? Advocate General Islamabad Niaz Ullah Niazi said that the accused was in jail since November 18.

Justice Malik said that it's been three and a half months, the lawyer was misleading the judge.

The court reprimanded the accused's lawyer for misrepresentation.

Justice Malik said that the lawyer should support his client but not deceive the judge. He asked how much amount fraud was conducted? The counsel for the accused said that his client was accused of Rs 45 million cheque fraud.

The Advocate General Islamabad said that the bail plea of accused in another case of Rs 10 million fraud was also rejected.

Justice Malik said that when there was no bail in the case of Rs 10 million, how the court would grant bail in Rs 45 million fraud.

He said that the accused could approach the court again on fresh grounds after decision of the case in the trial court.

