SC Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Of 80-year-old Ghulam Rasool

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

SC rejects pre-arrest bail of 80-year-old Ghulam Rasool

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of murder accused 80-year-old Ghulam Rasool.

The police arrested accused Ghulam Rasool from the court premises.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said Ghulam Rasool was an 80 years old man and was alone accused of threatening the victim.

The accused had appeared in the investigation after pre-arrest bail, he added.

The defence counsel said that the accused and his son were habitual killers. The father and son had so far killed seven people in different cases, he added.

He said that murder cases had also been registered against the accused in Lahore and Vehari.

Ghulam Rasool was accused of killing Naveed on October 21, 2019 in Lahore.

