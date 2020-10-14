UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Pre-arrest Bail Of Asimullah

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:58 PM

SC rejects pre-arrest bail of Asimullah

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Asimullah involved in the murder of his real brother over withdrawal of application

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Asimullah involved in the murder of his real brother over withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial asked had the brother killed the real brother in this case? It was very strange to hear brother killing brother, he added.

He said that if the accused had killed his brother, then he should surrender himself before the police.

The accused should show some honor, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that the victim had occupied all of his brother's property.

He said that there was a crossfire between the accused and the victim on the spot.

Accused Asimullah killed his own brother Khalid over a property dispute. A case was registered at Muslim Bagh police station in Qila Saifullah area.

The police took the accused into custody after his pre-arrest bail was rejected.

