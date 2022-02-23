UrduPoint.com

SC Rejects Private Firms Plea Seeking Stay Order Against CCP Notices

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

SC rejects private firms plea seeking stay order against CCP notices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the petitions filed by private firms seeking stay orders against Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) notices.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case filed by different private firms challenging the Vires of Competition Ordinance 2007.

During the course of proceedings, the Attorney General for Pakistan opposed the stay order sought by private firms and said that all companies were on stay order since 2009. If the stay order was granted again, the whole system would be destroyed, he added.

The Attorney General said that the company which was issued notice by the Competition Commission took stay order from the courts.

He pleaded the court to decide the case in today's hearing.

Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for the private firms said that the Federal government had no power to legislate for competitive commission.

The Competition Commission was a provincial subject and its (CCP) chairman was not appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice, he added.

The Attorney General said that the competitive tribunal did not have the status of a court.

Subsequently, the court directed the parties to submit written submissions in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case till March 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Company March Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

1 hour ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

1 hour ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>