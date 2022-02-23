SC rejects private firms plea seeking stay order against CCP notices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the petitions filed by private firms seeking stay orders against Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) notices.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel heard the case filed by different private firms challenging the Vires of Competition Ordinance 2007.

During the course of proceedings, the Attorney General for Pakistan opposed the stay order sought by private firms and said that all companies were on stay order since 2009. If the stay order was granted again, the whole system would be destroyed, he added.

The Attorney General said that the company which was issued notice by the Competition Commission took stay order from the courts.

He pleaded the court to decide the case in today's hearing.

Makhdoom Ali Khan counsel for the private firms said that the Federal government had no power to legislate for competitive commission.

The Competition Commission was a provincial subject and its (CCP) chairman was not appointed in consultation with the Chief Justice, he added.

The Attorney General said that the competitive tribunal did not have the status of a court.

Subsequently, the court directed the parties to submit written submissions in two weeks and adjourned hearing of the case till March 15.