SC Rejects PTI’s Plea Against ECP’s Decision Of Setting Aside Daska NA-75 By-polls

Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

SC rejects PTI’s plea against ECP’s decision of setting aside Daska NA-75 by-polls

The top court has observed that nullifying ECP’s decision of re-polling in Daska NA-75 without hearing its views because it is “constitutional institution”.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 16th, 2021) The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) petition challenging Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) order to set aside Daska NA-75 by-polls.

A three-member SC bench led by Justice Omar Ata Bandial passed the order while hearing the case in the principal seat of the top court in Islamabad.

“Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional institution. We’ll hear the case but there will be re-election,” remarked Justice Bandial.

The judge also observed: “Elections are held again in the whole constituency or in the certain areas from where the complaints received about mismanagement but one thing is sure that the court can’t set aside decision of re-election in Daska without hearing ECP’s views,”.

ECP’s counsel was ill and could not appear before the top court.

Justice Bandial remarked that they could not give any decision without hearing the respondent party which is a constitutional institution.

The judge asked the lawyers of both sides to prepare their arguments or the courts should give the verdict.

Later, the bench turned down the PTI’s petition to set aside ECP’s order of re-election in Daska NA-75.

ECP had earlier set aside Daska NA-75 election on the basis of mismanagement and announced by-polls again on April 10 in the Constituency.

