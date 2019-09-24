SC rejects review appeal of accused involved in murder of two in-service army majors

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the review petition of a death sentence convict Capt (Retd) Pervez Minhas involved in the murder of two in-service army majors.

Capt (Retd) Ismail Pervez Minhas was sentenced to death by a trial court over the murder of Major Faisal and Major Kashif Riaz. The high court maintained the trial court verdict. The Supreme Court also maintained the high court order.

Accused Captain (retd) Ismail Pervez Minhas had filed a review petition in the apex court against the death penalty.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel heard the review appeal.

During the course of proceedings, accused's counsel Latif Khosa said the incident took place on July 3, 2007 in Gulistan Colony Civil Lane, Rawalpindi. A murder case was registered over a transaction dispute, he added.

He said why the accused, who was a tenant in the victims' home, would kill the victims as he did not have any enmity with them.

The chief justice asked as to why the accused then ran from the crime scene after firing. "We want to make sure that we do not make any mistakes, so we have heard you in detail," the CJP remarked while addressing the counsel.