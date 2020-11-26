UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Review Petition Against PHC Decision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

SC rejects review petition against PHC decision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the review petition filed by Bacha Khan University against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision in a case regarding regularization of university employees.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case.

To a question from Justice Munib Akhtar, the counsel responded that the review petition was filed due to lapse of appeal time.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the appeal.

