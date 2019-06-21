SC rejects review petition of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan national

(@FahadShabbir)

SC while rejecting review appeal of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan local allowed him to return to his country.A three-member bench of SC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Frida

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) SC while rejecting review appeal of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan local allowed him to return to his country.A three-member bench of SC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, CJP remarked, "Government provides funds to Afghan refugees for going back to country and we are persuading Afghan nationals that they should return to their country and those who are willing to go back, custom officials stop them".CJP further remarked, "Court should be informed that whether the suspect was given the time for declaring assets or he was caught for nothing ".

CJP observed, "Court didn't stop Afghan citizen from returning to Afghanistan but custom authorities stopped him despite this".Counsel of custom informed the court that Muhammad Agha was going to country taking along with Rs 11, 0, 1000 while according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Afghan national can take only Rs 3 thousand along with him.CJP while expressing displeasure remarked, " High Court and Judges have already heard this".Court while rejecting review petition filed by custom disposed of the case.