UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Rejects Review Petition Of Custom Authorities Pertaining To Repatriation Of Afghan National

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 05:22 PM

SC rejects review petition of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan national

SC while rejecting review appeal of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan local allowed him to return to his country.A three-member bench of SC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Frida

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) SC while rejecting review appeal of custom authorities pertaining to repatriation of Afghan local allowed him to return to his country.A three-member bench of SC, presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case for hearing on Friday.During the course of hearing, CJP remarked, "Government provides funds to Afghan refugees for going back to country and we are persuading Afghan nationals that they should return to their country and those who are willing to go back, custom officials stop them".CJP further remarked, "Court should be informed that whether the suspect was given the time for declaring assets or he was caught for nothing ".

CJP observed, "Court didn't stop Afghan citizen from returning to Afghanistan but custom authorities stopped him despite this".Counsel of custom informed the court that Muhammad Agha was going to country taking along with Rs 11, 0, 1000 while according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Afghan national can take only Rs 3 thousand along with him.CJP while expressing displeasure remarked, " High Court and Judges have already heard this".Court while rejecting review petition filed by custom disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Afghanistan State Bank Of Pakistan From Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

3 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

3 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

3 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

10 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

8 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.