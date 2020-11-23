UrduPoint.com
SC Rejects Student's Petition Seeking Admission In KMU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of a student Sadiq Hussain seeking admission in Khyber Medical University (KMU) on a quota reserved for less developed areas.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the KMU representative said that Sadiq Hussain did not met the required criteria for admission.

A student having 70 percent marks in FSc and entrance test was eligible for admission while Sadiq Hussain obtained 63 percent marks so Tayyaba Khan was given admission out of quota, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi observed that there were two more students who had higher marks than Sadiq Hussain.

He mentioned if the bench allow admission to Sadiq Hussain, what would happen to the other two students?The court after hearing arguments dismissed the appeal and disposed of the case.

