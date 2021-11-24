UrduPoint.com

SC Reprimands Karachi Commissioner, Orders To Raze Nasla Tower Today

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 12:10 PM

SC reprimands Karachi Commissioner, orders to raze Nasla Tower today

Chief Justice of Pakistan has ordered Karachi Commissioner to submit report of tower demolition by today afternoon.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2021) Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday reprimanded Karachi Commissioner and over slow progress regarding demolition of Nasla Tower, ordered him to raze the structure immediately and submit the repot till afternoon.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed passed the order while hearing the case of Nasla Tower at SC Karachi registry.

The top judge asked the Karachi Commissioner to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

The CJP remarked: “We will send you straight to the jail,”.

The CJP also asked Advocate General of Sindh: “is he eligible to become commissioner Karachi,”.

After being reprimanded by the top court, the Commissioner Karachi apologized before the bench. Later, the CJP directed him to to immediately raze Nasla Tower and submit the report along with the pictures in the court by afternoon.

The Supreme Court had ordered the metropolitan authorities in its written verdict to immediately demolish the Nasla Tower built on Sharea Faisal in violation of laws earlier this year in June.

The top court in its written verdict had directed that the owner of Nasla Tower must immediately recompense the allottees the money he raked in for the illegal project.

The top court had also given three months time to the owner to pay back all the allottees in its detailed verdict.

