SC reserves decision on bail plea of former DG Parks Liaquat Qaimkhani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved the decision on bail plea filed by former Director General (DG) Parks Karachi, Liaquat Qaimkhani in corruption case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Khawaja Harris counsel for the accused said that the court should also look into the abuse of the accused.

Addressing the counsel, Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi said that he was referring the cases of accused of theft and robbery. He said that the court was concerned about the robbery that was taking place against the country. People in the country were not even getting medicine for headaches, he said and added that in such a situation, how to make the heart big for the corruption accused? He asked why white collar criminals should be treated lightly.

He observed that Article 10A was being misinterpreted. He said that bail was granted only when there was no solid evidence while there was solid evidence against Liaqat Qaimkhani.

Khawaja Harris said that Liaqat Qaimkhani was only accused of not confessing. He said that his client was in jail since 15 months.

Justice Mazahar said that if Liaquat Qaimkhani had not transferred the land, there would not have been a scandal of billions of rupees. Robberies across the country on one side and this case on the other, he added.

The counsel said that the 7,900 square yard area of Bagh Ibn Qasim was not in the possession of DG Parks.

The court reserved judgment on the bail application and adjourned the case till next week.