SC Reserves Judgement Regarding Transfer Of Triple Murder Case From ATC To Sessions Court

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 07:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgement regarding transfer of triple murder case from Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) to Sessions Court.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case and reserved judgment on the plea of the accused after completion of arguments.

During the course of proceedings, the Prosecutor General Sindh supported the trial in Sessions Court.

Advocate Faisal Siddiqui counsel for Um-e-Rubab Chandio said the triple murder case was a case of political terrorism. One party used terrorism for political purposes, he added.

He said according to the decision of the Supreme Court, there were types of political, ideological and religious terrorism. One party used terrorism to maintain its patriarchal system, he added.

Faisal Siddiqui said an attempt was made to harm the society in this case as three people were killed for political purposes.

Advocate Latif Khosa, counsel for the petitioner said the issue of chieftaincy was between two brothers and not between societies.

Both parties were chieftain and close relatives, therefore, it was a matter of personal enmity and not of terrorism, he added.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked Advocate Latif Khosa what was the difference between personal enmity and political terrorism? Advocate Khosa responded that if anyone was incited and conspired against the political system, it would fall under the category of political terrorism. In this case, two large tribes of the same family were fighting for chieftaincy.

He said the section of the Terrorism Act was used only to gain tribal supremacy.

In the case of 302, the powers of a session judge were equal to those of an anti-terrorism court, he added.

The decision was reserved after the arguments of the parties were completed.

Faisal Siddiqui counsel for Um-e-Rubab Chandio and Sindh Prosecutor General recorded arguments from SC Karachi Registry through videolink.

