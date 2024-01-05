Open Menu

SC Reserves Judgment Regarding Interpretation Of Article 62 (1)(f)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

SC reserves judgment regarding interpretation of Article 62 (1)(f)

A seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment in the case pertaining to the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and disqualification tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) A seven-member larger bench of the Supreme Court on Friday reserved its judgment in the case pertaining to the interpretation of Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and disqualification tenure.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Amin Ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali heard the case.

The bench reserved the verdict after all the respondents concluded their arguments.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP observed that the court would announce the short order soon.

Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan and Jahangir Tareen’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan gave arguments before the bench.

The apex court had taken notice of the lifetime disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) in the appeal of former MPA Mir Badshah Qaisrani against his disqualification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Muhammad Ali Afridi All Court

Recent Stories

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fa ..

Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood

1 minute ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

Press Release from Business Wire: HistoSonics

6 minutes ago
 US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemploym ..

US adds 216,000 jobs as hiring picks up, unemployment steady

6 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, s ..

Steps being taken to improve cleanliness system, says Sec LG South

5 minutes ago
 Five including woman injured as car fell into rive ..

Five including woman injured as car fell into river

6 minutes ago
 Directive for accelerating construction work at me ..

Directive for accelerating construction work at mega projects

6 minutes ago
Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over re ..

Election Tribunal dismisses Swati's appeal over rejected nomination papers

6 minutes ago
 Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign ..

Panaflexes displayed as part of election campaign removed

11 minutes ago
 DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

DC inspects ongoing construction work at park

11 minutes ago
 District administration launches e-domicile under ..

District administration launches e-domicile under Khushhal KP Program

28 minutes ago
 Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Govern ..

Faculty members of Afghan varsities call on Governor, discuss promotion of educa ..

18 minutes ago
 Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities t ..

Ali Mardan assures to provide missing facilities to SMBZANICQ

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan