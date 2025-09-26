SC Reserves Verdict In Domestic Dispute Case
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict in a case concerning a domestic dispute between a father, his son, and his daughter.
A three-member bench headed by Justice Hashim Kakar heard the case. During proceedings, counsel for the children informed the court that their father had contracted a second marriage and was now seeking to evict them from the house.
Justice Hashim Kakar observed that contracting a second marriage was not a sin, while Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim noted that the property was in the father’s name and that he had the right to donate it if he wished.
He advised the children to reconcile with their father.
The father, Dr. Asif, alleged before the bench that his daughter had assaulted him and spat in his face. Justice Ishtiaq remarked that it appeared the children had deeply angered their father. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar added that while the matter might constitute a case of domestic violence, it did not amount to illegal occupation of the property.
After hearing arguments, the court reserved its judgment.
