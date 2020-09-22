SC reserves verdict in PTV employee Nadia Naz harassment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved verdict in Pakistan Television (ptv) employee Nadia Naz harassment case.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that three different show cause notices were issued to put pressure on the woman.

The employee was acquitted in two show cause notices, she added.

She said that show cause notices were issued on minor issues to suppress her client.

She said that abuse of power also fell into the category of harassment.

Justice Mushir Alam said that if notices were issued, the forum for appeal was present in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the state television said that the Ombudsman, President of Pakistan and the High Court had rejected the case of sexual harassment.

Justice Yahya Afridi said that the woman did not appeal against the ombudsman's decision and accepted the decision not to be sexually harassed.