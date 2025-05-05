Open Menu

SC Reserves Verdict On Appeal Against Civilians’ Trial In Military Courts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 05, 2025 | 05:26 PM

AGP Mansoor Usman Awan informs top court that, in response to negligence during the Jinnah House attack, the military initiated departmental action and compulsorily retired three senior officers including a Lieutenant General, a Brigadier and a Lieutenant Colonel

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th, 2025) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday reserved its verdict on the Intra-Court Appeal (IPA) challenging the decision to conduct trials of civilians in military courts.

A SC seven-member constitutional bench heard the case during which Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan presented arguments.

During the proceedings, the AGP stated that on May 9, between 3 PM and 7 PM, attacks occurred on 39 military installations across the country. Of these, 23 were in Punjab, 8 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and one in Sindh. He emphasized that the events of May 9 were not spontaneous but were the result of organized planning.

He further argued that even if the actions on May 9 were reactions, such responses cannot be justified. "Our country is not like others; due to our geographic location, we constantly face serious security threats," he said.

The AGP also informed the court that, in response to negligence during the Jinnah House attack, the military initiated departmental action and compulsorily retired three senior officers without pension or benefits.

A Lieutenant General, a Brigadier and a Lieutenant Colonel were among them.

He added that the performance of 14 officers was also deemed unsatisfactory, and they would no longer be eligible for further promotions.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail questioned whether any criminal proceedings had been initiated against any officers. The Attorney General replied that criminal charges were not applicable as no crime was committed by them, and the departmental action was taken solely for failure to prevent the May 9 events.

Justice Mandokhail remarked that under the Army Act, both departmental and criminal action could be taken concurrently. The Attorney General responded that action was taken against officers who showed undue restraint.

Following the arguments, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on the intra-court appeal regarding military trials of civilians.

Justice Aminuddin Khan, head of the constitutional bench, observed that a short order in the case would be announced later this week.

More Stories From Pakistan