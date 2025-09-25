SC Reserves Verdict On Drug Smuggling Convict’s Appeal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on an appeal filed by Zafarullah, a convict challenging his life imprisonment sentence in a drug smuggling case.
A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Khan Kakar, heard the appeal. During the proceedings, the judges also exchanged some light-hearted remarks.
The prosecution informed the court that 12 kilograms of hashish were recovered from the accused. Justice Kakar asked whether the drugs were being transported in a vehicle. The prosecutor replied that the accused was carrying the narcotics on foot. At this, Justice Kakar remarked, “Then he has not been punished for drug possession but for foolishness.”
Defense counsel Qamar Sabzwari argued that the same police officer who recovered the narcotics also conducted the investigation and later took the drugs for forensic testing.
He contended that the case rested solely on one officer, despite judicial precedents that bar the recovery officer from acting as the investigating officer.
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim noted: “It appears that the police officer got hold of a Kakar and then turned the case into a one-man show,” pointing out that record showed at least two other inspectors were present at the police station.
The defense further submitted that in this case the police inspector acted both as complainant and as investigating officer.
The court subsequently reserved its judgment on Zafarullah’s appeal against his life imprisonment, a sentence handed down after his arrest in 2017.
Recent Stories
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth
Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village
Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion
European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs
National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman open court promises resolution of public issues50 seconds ago
-
Installation of electric charging stations in commercial areas allowed52 seconds ago
-
SC Reserves Verdict on Drug Smuggling Convict’s Appeal53 seconds ago
-
SC Rejects Murder Convict’s Appeal Against Life Sentence55 seconds ago
-
BZU holds first-ever Seraiki Naat competition56 seconds ago
-
Drug baron convicted with life term58 seconds ago
-
NHA to complete Rs1.4 trillion development schemes this year59 seconds ago
-
Pakistan produces one of best quality of rice : Gilani11 minutes ago
-
PCHR organises consultation on UN human rights instruments and processes11 minutes ago
-
Police arrest wanted murder suspect in Westridge11 minutes ago
-
....11 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 63 properties11 minutes ago