SC Reserves Verdict On Plea Of Ex-IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui Against Removal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 23, 2024 | 05:12 PM
A Supreme Court five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of both sides.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 23rd, 2024) The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, former senior puisne judge of Islamabad High Court, challenging his removal.
A SC five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justices Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Irfan Saadat, heard the case. The proceedings were broadcast live on the apex court's website.
The CJP emphasized during the hearing that the court could not punish anyone without a proper inquiry, observing that there is a need to distinguish between the Supreme Court and the Supreme Judicial Council.
CJP Isa observed that the removal of a judge should not be an easy process as it poses a threat to judicial independence.
The top judge also acknowledged that the matter was public, and people have the right to know the truth.
The representatives of different parties appeared before the court.
Advocate Khawaja Haris argued for a fair inquiry, citing Article 209(6) of the Constitution. Hamid Khan, Siddiqui's lawyer, denied the allegations against his client, and the discussion revolved around whether an inquiry had been conducted.
CJP Isa raised questions about the appropriateness of a judge making a public speech and whether the content of Siddiqui's speech violated the code of conduct for judges.
The possibility of referring the matter back to the Supreme Judicial Council was discussed, but opinions differed on this issue.
The proceedings showed that the Federal government challenged a previous verdict regarding judges who retire or resign not falling under the ambit of Article 209 of the Constitution.
The Attorney General for Pakistan asked the top court to hear the appeal alongside Siddiqui's case.
The arguments emphasized upon various aspects including the need for an inquiry, the legality of the removal process, and the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in forming a commission.
The apex court reserved its verdict on several questions including the result of an inquiry that was not conducted, relief for the ex-judge, sending the matter back to the SJC, and whether Siddiqui's speech violated the code of conduct.
Siddiqui, the former IHC judge, had filed the petition and contested his dismissal by the Supreme Judicial Council for a speech in which he accused the ISI of influencing court proceedings.
Former ISI director general Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, mentioned in the allegations, rejected the claims in his response.
The court directed all counsels to submit written responses, leaving the possibility of further hearings if needed. The case could have significant implications, as the decision may set a precedent for the judiciary for the next 50 years.
Recent Stories
Caretaker PM chairs federal cabinet meeting
Pakistan to host Davis Cup World Group I plat-offs against India
Infinix Takes Center Stage at CES 2024
PCB contacts Ali Hamza for PSL 9 anthem
PML-N all set for power show in Ahmedpur East today
Iranian Foreign Minister to visit Pakistan on Jan 29: Solangi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 January 2024
Skilled manpower can pave way for country’s socio-economic development: Aamir ..
Cholistan Desert Rally 2024, South Punjab's thrilling tourism showcase
Pakistani envoy, Czech minister review ties
LG representative delegation call on CM KP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mid-Career Management Course delegation visits LDA15 minutes ago
-
More Brits in Pakistan can now vote in UK Parliament elections15 minutes ago
-
Elections 2024: Vehari's political scene orbits around hereditary politics15 minutes ago
-
Supplier of narcotics to educational institutions held25 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects another 349 meters with Rs5m fine25 minutes ago
-
Strong institutions, competent teachers play crucial role in overall national progress : Sanjrani25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake number plates, PSCA indicates 1,556 vehicles35 minutes ago
-
ECP freezes local government development funds for election transparency45 minutes ago
-
Former NA Speaker's wife passes away45 minutes ago
-
JUI-F to continue struggle for masses’ welfare: Maulana Ubaid ur Rehman45 minutes ago
-
IHC dismisses plea to transfer contempt of court case by Sheharyar Afridi45 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman Punjab takes 26 notices, resolves public issues45 minutes ago