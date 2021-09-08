SC restores CEO of GENCO Holding Company

The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Sindh High Court order and ordered reinstatement of GENCO Holding Company's chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Imran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday suspended the Sindh High Court order and ordered reinstatement of GENCO Holding Company's chief executive officer (CEO) Muhammad Imran.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar heard the service matter appeal filed by Muhammad Imran and the Ministry of Energy Power Division.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked whether engineering degree was prerequisite for the post of CEO GENCO Holding Company Limited. He asked whether duty of CEO was to run a turbine or the institution.

He asked what kind of decision had the Sindh High Court given? In response to a court query, the Additional Attorney General said that the Sindh High Court relied on the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan asked that where it was written in the decision regarding PIA that the head of the national airline would be the pilot as the job of the PIA chief was not to fly the plane but to run the company.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the government had not to appoint a head of the institution after consulting the employees.

Employees had nothing to do with challenging the appointment of a chief, he added.

The court after hearing arguments ordered the reinstatement of the chief executive officer of GENCO Holding Company.

The court suspended the decision of the Sindh High Court and issued notices to the parties and restored the appointment process of the new Chief Executive Officer GENCO.