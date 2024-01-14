SC Restores ECP's Order For Withdrawal Of 'bat' As PTI Symbol
Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday dismissed the verdict of the Peshawar High Court in which it had reinstated
‘cricket bat’ as the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
The court accepted the appeal of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and declared that the PTI was not entitled to retain the symbol of ‘bat’ as it could not prove the holding of intra-party elections.
A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the verdict unanimously which was earlier reserved after hearing arguments from
the two sides.
It may be mentioned here that the ECP had filed the appeal against the verdict of PHC. It stated that the decision of the high court was against the Constitution and law.
