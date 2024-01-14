(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday set aside the verdict of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) of reinstating the ‘cricket bat’ as the electoral symbol of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali

Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali announced the unanimous verdict which was earlier reserved after hearing

arguments from the two sides.

In a five-page written order, the court said, “Several complaints were received by ECP alleging that intra-party elections were not held in PTI and the ECP issued notice to PTI, upon receipt whereof writ petition was filed before

the PHC. Subsequently, the case was disposed of by the PHC by directing the ECP to decide the matter by

December 22, 2023. The ECP passed an order dated December 22, 2023 in which it held that PTI had not complied with the directions issued by it, and had failed to hold intra-party elections in accordance with PTI’s constitution, with the consequence that section 215(5) of the Act would be attracted pursuant to which PTI was ‘declared ineligible to obtain the Election Symbol’ which it had applied for.”

The court said, “Two representatives of PTI had filed another writ petition in the LHC against the ECP which was disposed of by the Single Judge vide order dated January 3, 2024, holding that the prayer sought therein could only be granted if section 215(5) of the Act was declared ultra vires the Constitution but since the same was not challenged the relief sought could not be granted. It was also mentioned that a petition was pending in the PHC. An intra-court appeal was filed against the order of the Single Judge, however, a Divisional Bench of the LHC upheld the order of the Single Judge."

The court said, “ECP has been calling upon PTI to hold its intra-party elections since May 24, 2021; at that time the PTI was in the Federal Government and some provinces. Therefore, it cannot be stated that ECP was victimizing PTI.

Nonetheless, we wanted to satisfy ourselves that the ECP had not acted mala fide or for ulterior reasons or that PTI was discriminated against. It transpired that ECP had passed orders against thirteen other registered political parties which were far more severe than the order passed against PTI; one such case, of All Pakistan Muslim League, came before this Court on January 12, 2024 and the order of the ECP, delisting the said political party, was upheld.”

It said, “ECP wanted to ensure that PTI holds intra-party elections. The mere production of a certificate stating that such elections were held would not suffice to establish that intra-party elections had been held when a challenge was thrown to such an assertion.

Nor, in our opinion, should ECP concern itself with minor irregularities in the holding of a political party’s elections. However, in the instant case not even prima facie evidence was produced to show that a semblance of elections had been held. Fourteen PTI members, with stated credentials, had complained to ECP that elections had not been held. These complaints were brushed aside in the writ petition by simply asserting that they were not members of PTI and thus not entitled to contest elections, but this bare denial was insufficient, particularly when they had credibly established their long association with PTI. And, if any member of a political party is expelled it must be done in accordance with section 205 of the Act, but no evidence in this regard was forthcoming.”

It said, “Section 208 of the Act mandates that political parties must hold intra-party elections periodically, and that a period not exceeding five years elapse within two elections. It further stipulates that every member of a political party ‘be provided with an equal opportunity of contesting election for any political party office.’ Members of PTI were not provided nomination papers when they went to get them nor were any intra-party elections held. Incidentally, the notice issued by the PTI Secretariat stated that the elections were to be held in Peshawar but did not mention the venue, and then the venue was shifted to Chamkani, which is a village adjacent to Peshawar.”

The written order read, “Neither before the LHC nor before the PHC any provision of the Act, including section 215(5), was challenged. The observation of the Judges that the provision of the law was absurd was uncalled for, particularly when no provision thereof was declared to be unconstitutional. Surprisingly, no declaration was sought, nor given, that intra-party elections were held in PTI, let alone that the same were held in accordance with the law. If it had been established that elections had been held then ECP would have to justify if any legal benefit to such a political party was being withheld, but if intra-party elections were not held the benefits accruing pursuant to the holding of elections could not be claimed.”

The court said, “We also do not agree with the Judges that the ECP did not have ‘any jurisdiction to question or adjudicate the Intra Party Elections of a political party.’ If such an interpretation is accepted it would render all provisions in the Act requiring the holding of intra-party elections illusory and of no consequence and be redundant. Therefore, for the aforesaid and detailed reasons to follow, this petition is converted into an appeal and allowed by setting aside the impugned order and judgment of the PHC, passed in WP No. 6173- P/2023; resultantly, the order of the ECP dated December 22, 2023 is upheld.”