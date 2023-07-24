(@Abdulla99267510)

The Advocate General of Balochistan requests the top court to direct the PTI chairman to cooperate with the investigation and report to the investigation officer.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 24th, 2023) The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, and Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, issued an order on Monday preventing law enforcement agencies from arresting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief until the next hearing on August 9 in the lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case.

During the hearing, the PTI chairman was present in court, while the lawyer representing the petitioner was absent. The Advocate General of Balochistan requested the court to direct the PTI chairman to cooperate with the investigation and report to the investigation officer.

The top court adjourned the case until August 9 and instructed the PTI chief to be present at the next hearing.

The Inspector General of Balochistan Police submitted an investigation report on the lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar murder case to the Supreme Court.

The report revealed that the victim had received threats in connection with a petition filed in the apex court regarding Article 6.

According to the report, a seven-member Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was formed by the Ministry of Interior, chaired by the CTD DIG on June 8, and had conducted eight meetings as part of the investigation. The JIT had issued summons to the PTI chairman on June 19, but despite multiple notices, he did not cooperate with the investigation.

The investigation also included recording statements from the deceased's wife and two brothers, with ongoing efforts to gather further evidence.