SC Resumes Hearing Of Petitions Against Delay In Punjab, KPK Elections

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2023 | 01:04 PM

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

The ECP counsel starts arguments on the subject matter as the hearing commenced.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday resumed the hearing of the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the delay in general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The SC five-member bench led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, started hearing of the case.

Prior to the hearing, the SC Registrar’s Office accepted the separate pleas of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) to become parties in the case.

During the hearing, PPP lawyer Farooq H.

Naek requested the court to become the respondent in the case, and the CJP asked if the application was on behalf of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which Naek denied.

The court then decided to hear arguments from the ECP’s lawyer first. Justice Mandokhail stated that the verdict of the four judges in the suo motu case was the ‘order of the court’, but the CJP noted that Justice Mandokhail had already given his explanation.

At one point, Naek demanded that a full court bench be constituted to hear the case, to which Justice Mandokhail responded that the same seven-member bench should hear the case.

(Details to Follow)

