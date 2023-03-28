UrduPoint.com

SC Resumes Hearing Of Pleas Challenging Delay In Punjab, KPK Polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2023 | 11:41 AM

A SC five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has started hearing of the case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2023) The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to resume hearing pleas against the delay in the elections of Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa. A five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial will begin the proceedings at 11:30 am. Other members of the bench include Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

On the first day of the hearing on Monday, the top court had issued notices to the Election Commission, KP governor, and Federal government, directing them to submit replies on the matter today.

However, dissenting opinions have emerged regarding the concentration of power in the hands of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Jamal Khan Mandokhail had submitted a 27-page note in March, highlighting the drawbacks of running a "one-man show" in the apex court.

The judges emphasized that such a system makes the institution more susceptible to the abuse of power and mistakes in the exercise of power. They stressed the importance of promoting transparency and accountability, good governance, and a balance of power through a collegial system with checks and balances.

The judges also noted that the justice system relies heavily on public trust and confidence, and a "one-man show" limits diverse perspectives, concentrates power, and increases the risk of an autocratic rule.

The concerns raised by the judges came after the Supreme Court served notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan, adjourning the hearing on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's petition against the electoral body's orders to delay Punjab Assembly elections until October 8.

