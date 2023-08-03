SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

(@Abdulla99267510)

Despite the court's initial announcement to conclude the case swiftly, the hearings have continued for over a month.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 3rd, 2023) The Supreme Court resumed hearings on petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts.

The six-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, is hearing the case, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, and Justice Ayesha Malik.

The trials of civilians arrested for involvement in the May 9 riots have not yet commenced, as stated by Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan during a previous hearing.

During the previous hearing, CJP Umar Ata Bandial rejected a plea for the constitution of a full court to address the petitions challenging the trial of civilians in military courts, stating that a full court would not be available until September.

The petitions were filed following arrests made in connection with the May 9 riots.

The government decided to hold military court trials for those involved in damaging and attacking military installations, a decision criticized by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan, and five civil society members, including Piler Executive Director Karamat Ali.

They appealed to the apex court to declare the military trials unconstitutional.

A former CJP argued that certain sections of the Pakistan Army Act were inconsistent with the fundamental rights granted by the Constitution and should be struck down.

Additionally, five members of civil society represented by Siddiqi also urged the court to declare the trial of civilians in military courts as illegal.

Similarly, Aitzaz Ahsan's petition challenged the government's decision to try civilians in military courts.