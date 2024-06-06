Open Menu

SC Resumes Hearing On Appeals Over NAB Law Reversal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2024 | 02:02 PM

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

A top court five-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa again has taken up the case today

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday resumed its hearings on a series of intra-court appeals challenging the reversal of amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law.

A SC five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi took up the case.

Imran Khan, the imprisoned founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), attended the proceedings via video link from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. His request for an in-person appearance in the case remains under consideration by the court.

In the previous hearing, Khan discussed his difficulties in accessing legal assistance with Chief Justice Isa, citing isolation and lack of resources to prepare his case. Chief Justice Isa emphasized the importance of access to legal counsel and allowed Khan's lawyer, Khawaja Haris, to meet with him in jail.

The amendments to the accountability laws were enacted in 2022 under the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

The amendments to the NAB Ordinance (NAO) 1999 included reducing the terms of the NAB chairman and prosecutor general to three years, limiting NAB's jurisdiction to cases involving amounts exceeding Rs500 million, and transferring all pending inquiries, investigations, and trials to relevant authorities.

Imran Khan challenged these amendments in the Supreme Court.

In September 2023, the Supreme Court upheld Khan's petition contesting the amendments. Under former Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, along with Justices Mansoor Ali Shah and Ijazul Ahsan, the court held over 50 hearings.

By a majority decision of 2-1, the court reinstated corruption cases against public officials that had been closed due to the amendments, ordering the reopening of all cases valued at less than Rs500 million. The amendments were declared null and void.

This ruling has significant implications, as it means the resumption of cases against several prominent political figures, including the Toshakhana reference involving PML-N President Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, as well as the LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the rental power reference against another former premier, Raja Pervez Ashraf.

The Federal government filed appeals against the Supreme Court's ruling after the verdict.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Rawalpindi September All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Court Toshakhana

Recent Stories

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

21 minutes ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

23 minutes ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

5 hours ago
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

14 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

14 hours ago
 Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

14 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan