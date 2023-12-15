Open Menu

SC Resumes Proceedings On Plea Of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:45 AM

A SC five-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa is hearing the case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 15th, 2023) The Supreme Court resumed its proceedings on Friday concerning the petition filed by former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui challenging his dismissal.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is heading a five-member bench conducting the hearings. Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan are the other members of the bench.

The case was scheduled for a hearing earlier this month following a miscellaneous application filed by the judge with the Supreme Court, requesting an expedited hearing of his plea against the decision by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) leading to his dismissal.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court directed Siddiqui to identify individuals, including former spy chief General Faiz Hamid, former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa, and others involved in the plea against his dismissal.

In response to the court's directive, the former judge submitted a plea seeking to include Gen Hamid, Gen (retd) Bajwa, Brigadier (retd) Irfan Ramay, Brigadier (retd) Faisal Marwat, former IHC chief justice Anwar Kasi, and ex-SC registrar Arbab Arif as parties in his case.

Advocate Hamid Khan represented former IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Today's proceedings are available for live viewing on the apex court's official website and its YouTube channel.

