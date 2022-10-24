UrduPoint.com

SC Returns Imran Khan's Petition On Audio Leaks With Objections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2022 | 06:40 PM

SC returns Imran Khan's petition on audio leaks with objections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court's Registrar Office on Monday returned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition seeking probe of leaking of data from the Prime Minister (PM) House.

The former prime minister had in his plea sought a joint investigation team (JIT) or a judicial commission to probe the PM House audio leaks.

The registrar's office had returned the PTI Chief's petition with objections.

The registrar's office objected that the application did not clarify how Article 184(3) applied to the audio leaks case.

It stated that the petitioner did not clarify how the matter was related to basic human rights in the plea. It also said that the petitioner did not approach the relevant forum.

Pakistan

