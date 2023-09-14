The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Thursday raised objections on the constitutional petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking general elections within 90 days of the assemblies' dissolution and returned it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Registrar Office of the Supreme Court on Thursday raised objections on the constitutional petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking general elections within 90 days of the assemblies' dissolution and returned it.

The Registrar Office objected that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forums before filling the case in the SC.

It also raised the objection on naming President Arif Alvi as respondent, observing that the head of the state could not be made a part of the petition under Article 248.

Moreover, it was also not mentioned which fundamental right of the petitioner was violated, the Registrar Office added.

The petition also did not meet the requirements seeking the apex court's proceedings under Article 184/3, it said.