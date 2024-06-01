SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse

(@Abdulla99267510)

The apex court's detailed order stated that the KP government's plea was denied because it was not a matter of public interest.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Saturday released a detailed verdict justifying its earlier decision to reject the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government's request for live-streaming the hearing on NAB amendments.

“The court expressed concern that broadcasting proceedings involving politicians could be exploited for political gains,” ruled the top court.

The Supreme Court emphasized that not every case qualifies for live-streaming.

This principle was a significant factor in the court's dismissal of the application. The court's apprehension was validated when, during the hearing on May 30, 2024, Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, mentioned unrelated issues such as other cases, the general elections held on February 8, 2023, a commission of inquiry, and his incarceration.

The court noted that such diversions could undermine the proper administration of justice.

The case was presided over by a five-member larger bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and included Justices Amin-ud-Din Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Athar Minallah, and Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

The petition for live-streaming was rejected by a 4-1 majority, with Justice Athar Minallah dissenting.

Imran Khan had previously challenged the NAB amendments in the Supreme Court. During the proceedings, he participated via video link from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he is currently incarcerated. His request for a personal appearance in the case is still pending with the court.

Khan informed Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa about the difficulties he faced in obtaining legal assistance and preparing for the case, citing solitary confinement and lack of facilities.

The amendments to the NAB Ordinance 1999 reduced the terms of the bureau’s chairman and the prosecutor general from four years to three years and excluded all regulatory bodies from NAB’s jurisdiction. Additionally, the amended law set the term for accountability court judges at three years and required courts to decide cases within one year.

Imran Khan's petition argued that the amendments were unconstitutional, claiming that changes to sections 2, 4, 5, 6, 25, and 26 of the NAB law violated the constitution, as did amendments to sections 14, 15, 21, and 23. He contended that these amendments infringed upon fundamental rights under articles 9, 14, 19, 24, and 25.