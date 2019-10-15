SC satisfies with Bannu roads conditions

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Shalim Khan Tuesday visited Bannu district where he inspected condition of Miranshah Road, Qasaban Chowk, Kohat Road and Circular Road

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Shalim Khan Tuesday visited Bannu district where he inspected condition of Miranshah Road, Qasaban Chowk, Kohat Road and Circular Road.

Commissioner Adil Siddique, DPO Yasir Afridi, Additional Commissioner Usman Ashraf and Assistant Commissioner Shozob Abbas accompanied the Chief Secretary on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary expressed gratification over roads condition renovated under beautification project of the city.

He said that he had earlier visited Bannu two time but there was a lot of positive difference in today's Bannu and the Bannu he visited earlier. He said he cannot believe it is the Bannu district he visited some years back.

The hard work of all officials concerned in making this city so beautiful, he said was indeed commendable and has no instance in southern districts.

He acclaimed the performance of all officials concerned and assured that more funds would be released for beautification of Bannu city.