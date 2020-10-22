SC says it will hear corruption cases on priority basis

(@fidahassanain)

The top court has also ordered NAB Chairman to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court in corruption cases.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it would take up corruption cases on priority basis and directed NAB chairman to comply with the previous orders of the court.

The top court also directed the accountability courts not delay disposal of the cases and NAB Prosecutor General should ensure presence of witnesses timely before the courts for recording of their statements.

The SC also directed to speed up process of evidence collection and recording for timely disposal of cases.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed the Supreme Court and NAB speedly dispose of all corruption cases. He was addressing Tiger Force convention when he made this appeal.

The PM had also said that the government would provide complete logistic support to the Supreme Court for timely disposal of the cases.

The top court gave these orders while hearing Lakhra Power Plant case. The SC ordered the NAB Court Karachi's registrar to submit compliance report in the case on next date of hearing.

Moreover, the top court also announced its verdict about payment of Rs 460 billion to tne provincial government in Bahria Town case. The court directed to spend this amount on development of the province. However, the court accepted the plea of Attorney General for Pakistan for formation for commission for compliance of the order.

The commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court will work on compliance of the order.