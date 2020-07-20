UrduPoint.com
SC Says NAB Failed To Prove Khawaja Brothers’ Ownership Of Paragon City

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 seconds ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:02 PM

SC says NAB failed to prove Khawaja Brothers’ ownership of Paragon City

The SC holds that democratic values, respect, tolerance, transparency and principles of equality are ridiculed while intolerance, nepotism, lying, bullying and self-promotion have become priorities, observing that the people of Pakistan could not get their basic rights since creation of this country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) observed that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) failed to prove its stance regarding role of Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Khawaja Salman Rafiquie in Paragon City here on Monday

The top court held that there were discrepancies between the reference and the investigation report in Khwaja saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafiqe in Paragon City case.

In its 87-page judgment, the apex court said that unfortunately the people of Pakistan were not getting rights guaranteed by the Constitution since creation of Pakistan in 1947.

The SC held that democratic values, respect, tolerance, transparency and principles of equality were ridiculed while intolerance, nepotism, lying, bullying and self-promotion surfaced priorities.

The top court observed that corruption had completely entrenched in Pakistani society while egoism and self-righteousness have taken root in society.

The top court also said that the accountability laws in the country were used as tools to change the loyalties of politicians, and for “splintering” and “fracturing” political parties.

While questioning the NAB’s intervention in Paragon City, the SC said that it was not clear why the anti-graft watchdog had initiated proceedings in the case. The top court further asked if the Bureau received a complaint of non-delivery of plots or something came up in the investigation.

The decision said: “The NAB Ordinance from its very inception became increasingly controversial, its image has come under cloud and there is a widespread perception of it being employed as a tool for oppression and victimization of political opponents by those in power,”.

NAB’s methods could not serve national interests but caused “irretrievable harm to the country, nation and society in multiple ways, the judgment held.

