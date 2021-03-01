SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of Constitution

(@fidahassanain)

A top court five-member larger bench led Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has given its opinion on Presidetnial reference regarding Senate elections.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed announced the verdict on Presidential reference regarding the Senate elections on Monday.

The Bench said the election commission of Pakistan should use the latest technology to ensure fair and transparent elections.

