UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SC Says Senate Elections To Be Held Through Secret Ballot Under Article 226 Of Constitution

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:18 AM

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ballot under Article 226 of Constitution

A top court five-member larger bench led Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed has given its opinion on Presidetnial reference regarding Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2021) The Supreme Court on Monday announced that the Senate elections will be held as per the constitution.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed announced the verdict on Presidential reference regarding the Senate elections on Monday.

The Bench said the election commission of Pakistan should use the latest technology to ensure fair and transparent elections.

(More to Come)

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Senate Supreme Court Technology Election Commission Of Pakistan Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

11 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

13 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

13 hours ago

FAHR issues 2020 interactive annual report

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.