SC Says Sindh’s All Institutions Are Corrupt

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:34 PM

SC says Sindh’s all institutions are corrupt

CJP Ahmad has given this observation while hearing the matter of encroachment in Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) The top court on Friday observed that all provincial institutions are corrupt including Sindh Revenue board (SRB).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad gave this observation while hearing a case against ‘encroachment’ at Supreme Court Karachi registry.

Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin appeard before the SC and said apprised the court about the progress in the Circular Railway project. The advocate general told the court that mass transit plan was formed and the Green Line Bus and the Orange Line projects were completed.

“Run the buses if the projects have been completed,” the CJP remarked after the law officer submission. The CJP said that Karachi needed compact projects, tall buildings were made here on small plots and all obsolete buses of the country were being used.

Salman Talibuddin said action has been taken against all corrupt officers. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that all the steps taken in this regard were fake.

Previously, the top court had observed that contempt proceedings would be initiated against Sindh CM and others if encroachments were not removed from the city railways project.

