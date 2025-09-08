SC seeks brief summary of decisions related to super tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A constitutional bench of the Supreme Court on Monday sought brief summary of court decisions from Federal board of Revenue (FBR) in cases related to the super tax.

A five member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin u Din Khan heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, FBR lawyer Asma Hamid began the arguments and took the position that no taxpayer challenged the decision of the Lahore High Court, the decision of both sections has been made in the Islamabad High Court.

FBR lawyer said that in 2022, 89 petitioners had filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired that what is the same in all court decisions? He directed that brief summaries of all court decisions be submitted to the court.

Asma Hamid took the position that the majority in the Lahore High Court decision had filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court. The hearing of the case was adjourned until 9:30 am tomorrow.