SC seeks comments on Sukkur Barrage land lease matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday stopped the concern authority to demolish a bungalow in Sukkur Barrage colony and sought comments from respondents in a case pertaining to land lease.

The court served notices to advocate general Sindh seeking comments till next date.

The court instructed him to satisfy it that how the lease of barrage colony was granted.

Petitioner Syed Javed Hussain Shah's lawyer said that the authority had canceled the lease of his client without show cause and listening his stance.

Justice Mushir Alam asked that whether the district authority had powers to grant lease of barrage land to this the lawyer said that this matter was not before this court this time. Justice Alam said that the court was asking for its satisfaction as the barrage land couldn't be given on lease.

The court served notices to the respondents and sought comments till next week. A division bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam heard the case against the cancellation of land lease.