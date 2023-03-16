SC seeks detailed report from EOBI regarding property dispute

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday ordered the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) to decide its property and submit a detailed report till April 30.

The court observed that the EOBI would be authorized to retain or return the property to its owners. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, hearing the case, instructed the chairman EOBI to consult with their lawyer regarding the matter.

The chief justice observed that the court will decide the matter as per the law after hearing the other respondents. The court said that there were 35-40 applicants and that it would hear everyone.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance that the property and funds were in the possession of EOBI since July 2013. The EOBI had adopted three stances on the property in last ten years, he added.

The further hearing of the case was adjourned till April 30.