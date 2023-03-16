SC seeks details from NAB regarding recoveries in previous years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday sought detailed from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) including returned money to public, banks and government institutions which was recovered in various cases.

The top court directed the bureau to tell the details of its recovery, where this money was spent and how much was given to the certain provinces and federation.

The chief justice asked the anti-graft body to submit the above details till next date after which the court would view the matter.

The CJP remarked that it had been stated that the NAB had made record recoveries in previous years.

He observed that as per the amendments it was the responsibility of the NAB to prove the assets beyond known sources of income and benami transactions.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that a case was used to be prepared to prove record of payments' transactions against benami property.

As per the NAB, relatives, husband, wife or a servant of someone could be benami owner of the property.

Justice Ahsan remarked that the amendments had reduced the powers of NAB, adding that now the prosecution could not prove the benami property until affectees shared the proofs.

The NAB prosecutor said that the recovered money used to be returned to the concern institutions and government.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by PTI's chairman Imran Khan against the amendments in NAB laws.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till April 4.